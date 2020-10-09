Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights group renewing ‘COVID-19 Immigrant Family Support Project’

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Everyone has been impacted by the pandemic, and that includes many immigrants across Central Illinois.

That’s why the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR) group is renewing its COVID-19 Immigrant Family Support Project, offering about $20 million in assistance to help those in need.

This is for households of immigrants who’ve lost income and do not qualify for unemployment benefits, stimulus checks, or other public assistance.

The Refugee Center and the New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA in champaign have been helping families across Central Illinois apply to this project since it launched.

They say immigrant families have been some of the hardest hit by the Coronavirus. The two organizations were able to help a total of 175 households locally.

This time, applications will go through an online lottery system and those who are selected will receive $1,000.

“There is truly for people that have no other safety net,” says Lisa Wilson from the Refugee Center. “This was a huge help for them to try to pay those bills to ease their burden and ease their minds about being able to stay in their home, being able to be connected to their utilities, and some money perhaps for food.”

The application asks that you show you’re a resident of Illinois and a photo ID is preferred. However, you can also sign an affidavit if you do not have any of those two documents to still try and get help.

You can apply to the program until October 15th. You can fill out the application directly through the ICIRR. Those interested can also contact Champaign’s Refugee Center to help guide you through the process.