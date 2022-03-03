CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Business students at the University of Illinois got the opportunity Thursday to publicly declare their major at the school “Signing Day” event at the Business Instructional Facility.

The event was hosted by Larry Gies — the namesake of the College of Business — and Illinois Public Address announcer Tim Sinclair. Jeffrey Brown, the dean of the Gies College of Business, also spoke before the presentation began.

One-by-one, students who had lined up along the stage got to shake hands with the presenters, sign their intended major and briefly discuss their career plans in front of the audience. The event was broadcasted live for those unable to attend.





Junior Mark Cruse was the first student to formally declare his major on stage. Cruse is majoring in marketing and information systems.

“My reason I’m here today is to show support for my fellow students and be proud of the major I’m picking,” Cruse said.

Shortly thereafter, senior Jessica Oswald–who is majoring in marketing and operations management, signed as well. Oswald shared with the audience that she will be working as an area manager for Amazon, which is where she also interned last summer.

Even though the event is typically reserved for underclassmen, Oswald decided to participate because she was unable to over the past two years because of the pandemic.

“I didn’t get to officially sign my major during my sophomore year because of Covid, so I really wanted to experience what everyone has been talking about,” Oswald said. “Honestly, it was very encouraging, because there are so many people here.”

A large group of students “signed” their major during Thursday’s event.