SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A proposal in the Capitol is aimed at eliminating food insecurity on college campuses is advancing.

A bill would allow colleges to receive grants to address student hunger if they meet requirements like creating a hunger task force that meets at least three times a year, having a staff member designated to assist students sign up for food stamps, and making programming for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Any Illinois higher education institution is eligible.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) and Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana).

According to the nonprofit Swipe Out Hunger, one in three college students nationally faces food insecurity.

“Student hunger is a serious issue, and it’s important that we do everything we can to support our students and ensure that they have access to healthy and nutritious food,” Faraci said. “This legislation is an important step towards addressing this problem and creating a hunger-free campus for our students.”

The bill has passed the Illinois House of Representatives and the Senate Higher Education Committee with bipartisan support. It now heads to the Senate Floor.

Other states like California, New Jersey, Maryland, Minnesota, Louisiana and Pennsylvania have passed similar legislation for their colleges.