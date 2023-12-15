SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Libraries in schools across the state are getting government money for new materials.

The Illinois Secretary of State is awarding more than $1.4 million to school libraries in 2,713 schools across the state.

“School libraries serve as places of learning and discovery,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said. “These funds will ensure that our libraries are well-equipped to educate and inspire our future generations.”

Following a formula set by the Illinois General Assembly, the grants award school districts $0.885 for each student, with a minimum of $850 given out. Schools can use the funding for resources like books, audiobooks, e-books, technology and programs.

“This funding will allow library staff to maintain and bolster school library educational offerings, ensuring that all Illinois students have the opportunity to learn and explore their interests,” President of Association of Illinois School Library Educators Janine Asmus said. “All of us at AISLE are most appreciative of the continuous support of our Secretary of State and State Librarian, Alexi Giannoulias.”

The Secretary of State’s website has a list of all schools and how much the state is giving their libraries funding.