SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — New improvements will be coming to several area public school libraries, thanks to grant money from the state.
Secretary of State Jesse White awarded more than $1.4 million to 672 public school districts through the FY 22 School District Library Grant Program.
“Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students,” White said in a news release.
School grants were awarded $0.885 per student with a minimum grant of $850.
Money from the grants can be used for books, educational CDs and DVDs, library subscriptions, electronic resources, new computers and Wi-Fi connectivity improvements.
Local schools that received a grant are listed below:
- Bloomington SD #87: $4,209.61
- Champaign CUSD #4: $8,646.93
- Charleston Community Unit School District #1: $1,936.73
- Effingham CUSD 40: $1,865.05
- Fisher Unit 1 School District: $850.00
- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Community Unit School District #5: $850.00
- Hoopeston Area Community Unit School District #11: $941.64
- Mahomet-Seymour Community Unit School District #3: $2,754.87
- Mattoon Community Unit School District #2: $2,508.31
- Monticello Community Unit School District #25: $1,360.69
- Oakwood Community Unit School District #76: $850.00
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda Unit #10: $1,082.33
- Rantoul Township High School District 193: $850.00
- Rantoul City Schools District #137: $1,396.71
- Saint Joseph Community Consolidated School District #169: $850.00
- Saint Joseph-Ogden Community High School District #305: $850.00
- Shelbyville CUSD 4: $910.05
- Springfield Public School District 186: $5,580.37
- Tolono CUSD 7: $1,336.05
- Urbana School District #116: $3,338.84