SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — New improvements will be coming to several area public school libraries, thanks to grant money from the state.

Secretary of State Jesse White awarded more than $1.4 million to 672 public school districts through the FY 22 School District Library Grant Program.

“Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students,” White said in a news release.

School grants were awarded $0.885 per student with a minimum grant of $850.

Money from the grants can be used for books, educational CDs and DVDs, library subscriptions, electronic resources, new computers and Wi-Fi connectivity improvements.

Local schools that received a grant are listed below: