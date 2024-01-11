ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The U.S. Department of Transportation granted almost $15 million to Illinois to help install more charging stations for electric vehicles.

The funding comes from DOT’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program, which aims to make EV charging and alternative fueling more accessible. $14,962,506 will go towards improving EV charging infrastructure across 273 locations in the state.

“By expanding access to electric vehicle chargers, we are weaving a network that connects urban and rural areas alike, ensuring that every community, regardless of its geographical or socioeconomic standing, has the tools to embrace the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL). “This investment is a key step in breaking down barriers to entry for disadvantaged communities, offering them a ticket to the future of transportation.”

845 new charging stations and 36 fast charging stations will be installed across the state.

“Expanding access to reliable charging stations for electric vehicles that help lower fuel costs and reduce emissions across our state is a crucial infrastructure investment,” U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said. “I’m glad that this funding will prioritize equity by helping make EV charging sites more accessible to all Illinoisans, no matter if they live in an urban area or a rural community.”