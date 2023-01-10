SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois now heads to Governor Pritzker’s desk.

The Illinois House of Representatives have voted 68-41 for the bill. The Senate voted on the bill Monday.

Democrats say banning semi-automatic firearms will save lives.

“This bill bans assault weapons, large capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices, establishes an anti-gun trafficking task force and makes other critically needed changes,” Rep. Denyse Wang Stoneback (D-Skokie) said.

Republicans largely opposed the ban, believing it cuts down on Illinoisans’ Second Amendment rights.

“This bill violate those constitutional rights, and will not reduce violent crime,” Rep. Pat Windhorst (R-Metropolis) said.

This is the second vote the Illinois House of Representative made on a bill banning assault weapons this year. The Illinois Senate did not advance the House’s original bill.

Governor Pritzker said he’s looking forward to sign the bill immediately.

“No Illinoisan, no matter their zip code, should have to go through life fearing their loved one could be the next in an ever-growing list of victims of mass shootings.”