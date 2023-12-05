SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The top food service officer for the Illinois Army National Guard retired earlier this month.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joseph Cook had more than 27 years of service when he retired Sunday at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, according to an Illinois Army National Guard release.

Cook enlisted in 1992 and was deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1993 for Operation Desert Hammer and 2005 to Al Asad, Iraq. He worked as the California National Guard’s food program manager starting in 2013, before transferring to the Illinois National Guard in 2019.

Cook conducted a complete inventory of all IL Army National Guard to help make future budgets more accurate, as well as guest instructed for the National Guard Professional Education Center’s Food Management Course.

Cook was awarded nearly 30 awards over the period of his career including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, and the Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Service Star. He also helped the 634th Brigade Support Battalion with winning the Army-wide Philip A. Connelly Award for food service in 2020 and assisted the 1544th Transportation Co. win the regional competition in 2022.

He lives in Lincoln on his family farm with his wife and 2 daughters.