SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Two social equity applicants have received the green light from the state of Illinois to open up a dispensary for adult-use.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Thursday they have issued two licenses to Ivy Hall, which is 61% African American owned, and Green Rose, which is 15% Latino-owned and 2.5% African American owned. Green Rose and Ivy Hall are both located in the city of Chicago.

“With equity as our north star, today marks the first step for retail cannabis operations to begin repairing the devastating harm caused by the failed War on Drugs on communities of color,” Governor JB Pritzker said.

Illinois has given out 190 conditional marijuana licenses to social equity applicants. The applicants had to meet certain requirements based on the residency of an area and proximity to a person affected by a marijuana arrest. Of the businesses with conditional licenses, 41% are majority black-owned.

“We’re proud to welcome Green Rose and Ivy Hall to the most equitable cannabis market of any state in the country,” Mario Treto, Jr., IDFPR Secretary, said. “IDFPR is committed to ensuring a diverse and well-regulated cannabis industry in Illinois, and we look forward to welcoming even more entrepreneurs in the time ahead.”