BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — In a press release on Tuesday, Illinois American Water urged customers to be aware of utility imposters and scammers.

Illinois American Water reports that the company has seem an increase in scammers looking to gain access to homes and/or other personal information.

These scammers are known to target those that are most vulnerably, including the elderly and those in low-income neighborhoods.

“Our employees all carry employee badges, and our trucks are marked with our logo,” Elizabeth Matthews, vice president operations for Illinois American Water said.

The company urges customers to be aware that their employees will not show up to a home without an appointment.

If you believe that you are being scammed by a utility imposter, it is advised that you lock them out and call 9-1-1. Likewise, if you receive a fraudulent call you should immediately contact Illinois American Water to verify your account status.