Illinois American Water company issues boil order for some customers after valve repair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois American Water officials said some of their customers are under a boil order after a leaking valve was replaced.

Spokeswoman Karen Cotton said the valve was replaced at Anthony and Campbell. In order to get this work done, crews had to temporarily interrupt water service. Service was restored earlier Thursday morning. Now, there are around 40-50 customers under the boil order.

Cotton stated they alerted customers about the service area impact.

The boil order is in effect until Saturday morning. Cotton said it could be lifted earlier. Customers will be notified when the order is lifted.

Additionally, there was a small area in Urbana affected by the work. Cotton stated there were about nine customers impacted between High Ct and High Street. Their boil order is expected to lift on Friday.