SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is how hiring for the 2022 Illinois State Fair summer season.

The Department of Agriculture said that these jobs are an ideal opportunity for people looking to work in a constantly changing, fast paced environment. Employment would last no more than six months in the areas of maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers and security.

People working these jobs would have the following responsibilities:

Performing a variety of routine clerical duties

Maintaining clean, safe and attractive public use areas

Making periodic rounds of buildings and grounds for protection against fire, theft or other losses

Sweeping, scrubbing and polishing floors for maintenance of the buildings and grounds on the Illinois State Fairground

Moving heavy equipment and office equipment including chairs, desks, file cabinets, and transporting machinery to garage for major repairs

Picking up and hauling garbage and manure

Performing other duties as required or assigned which are reasonably within the scope of duties enumerated above

At a minimum, candidates need to have the knowledge, skill and mental development equivalent to the completion of eight years of elementary school, but need no other experience. The job also requires the ability to:

Understand and follow simple oral and written instructions

Maintain satisfactory working relationships with other employees and the general public

Operate simple equipment, machinery and tools.

Work overtime hours

In addition, the job may also require:

Good physical condition to perform strenuous manual labor tasks for 6.5 hours or more

The ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds

The ability to stand for 6-8 hours

The ability to utilize Microsoft Office products

The ability to receive payments from customers

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply early, as job offers will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. Further information about these jobs and applications can be found online.