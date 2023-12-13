CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — High schoolers across Illinois are celebrating a milestone success.

Two sets of students who made up the 4-H Illinois State team took first place at both the Skill-a-thon and the Quiz Bowl last month in Kentucky. The team had four kids compete in Skill, and five in Quiz. They competed against 22 other teams from across the nation.

This marked the first time Illinois has won both competitions.

“The coolest part about it is being the facilitator and coach of this thing,” Coach Eric Fugate said. “The number of parents who tell me their kids’ lives have changed direction — not that I know a whole lot about changing their life, but I changed the direction. They’ve just gained so much confidence in this process because A, they’ve had success, and B, they’ve been forced to perform under pressure, and they’ve been successful doing it.”

The Skill-a-thon team had three All-Americans, and the Quiz Bowl team had two.