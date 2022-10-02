ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old from Rockford died Saturday from injuries sustained in a car crash back in September, according to the Winnebago County Coroner.

Oswaldo Leon-Victoria, 18, was driving his car southbound on N. Winnebago Street around 1:36 p.m. on September 5, according to the coroner. He entered the intersection at W. Jefferson Street, where two cars traveling westbound entered the intersection and collided with Leon-Victoria’s car.

Leon-Victoria was transported to a local hospital, but died on Saturday despite all medial treatment. The coroner determined that he died from blunt trauma of the head, chest and abdomen.

The Rockford Police Department is investigating the crash.