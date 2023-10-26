URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the University of Illinois Women’s Club Hockey team is supporting research efforts at the Cancer Center at Illinois.

To create awareness and raise funds for the cause, the team is hosting a special Pink in the Rink event at this weekend’s games. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink in solidarity.

The games will take place at the University of Illinois Ice Arena on Oct. 27 at 10:30 p.m. and Oct. 28 at 6:00 p.m. The team will be facing off against St. Louis.

Admission cost is $5. Proceeds from the games will go towards furthering research and services provided by the CCIL. All are welcome to join the Illinois Women’s Club Hockey team in their mission to make a significant impact on breast cancer research — while enjoying some exciting hockey action.