CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini Women’s Basketball team is trying to break an attendance record of 50,000 fans for an entire season.

The number has been reached before, but never has a new coach done it in their first season.

The athletic department is excited to see it happen.

Fans we spoke to students in Orange Krush say it is just as important to support women’s sports as it is men’s. Students and fans packed the State Farm Center to support senior night.