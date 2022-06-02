CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s time to enjoy popular films in the summer night breeze on the University of Illinois’s wide lawn.

The summer film series, hosted by the Illini Union Board, takes place on the Main Quad every Thursday at 9 p.m. throughout this summer. The screenings are free of charge. If it rains, this event will be moved to the Illini Union I-Rooms.

This event is a part of 13 Thursdays, a 13-week Champaign Center Partnership promotion encouraging the community to explore the Campustown and check out weekly deals and discounts.

The summer film series includes the following films:

Dog (June 2)

The Batman (June 9)

The Lost City (June 16)

Sonic the Hedgehog (June 23)

Ambulance (June 30)

Infinite Storm (July 7)

The Bad Guys (July 14)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (July 21)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (July 28)

Father Stu (August 4)

Morbius (August 11)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (August 18)