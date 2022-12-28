CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who live in Illini Tower at the University of Illinois say they’re dealing with the aftermath of recent flooding.

Pipe bursts over the holiday weekend at the privately owned residence hall, soaking several floors and causing ceilings to leak.

We spoke with a student who wanted to remain anonymous but said they want the issue resolved. They said: “It was pretty serious from my perspective. During the evening of the two incidents, the fire alarm went off three times. It was like 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. I would not call that ordinary.”

We called Illini Tower, and they told us they don’t have any comments at this time.