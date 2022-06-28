CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — While gas prices soar, a special group of drivers are not feeling the pinch at the pump.

Illini Solar Car team at the University of Illinois consists of students from diverse academic backgrounds. Team members said they aim to create the world’s best solar electric vehicle.

The team is now preparing for the 2022 American Solar Challenge in July. This international race gathers worldwide college teams for a 1,500-mile journey across America over 16 days. Illini Solar Car’s second-generation vehicle, Brizo, will compete in the single-occupant class. Team members said they strive to build a sustainable, road-legal car.

As the team is getting Brizo ready for the race while beating the heat, they said they still need support. Fans can check their Amazon wish list to help with packing demanded materials.