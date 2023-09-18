URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini Solar Car team at the University of Illinois is introducing the public to its latest vehicle.

It’s called Calypso, or Project C, and it’s the team’s third-generation solar electric vehicle. Team members said the car is specially designed with a lightweight aerodynamic body and revolutionary battery system.

Clark Taylor, the team’s Director of Operations, said they’ve been working on it for the last two years. It’s been challenging, but he added it’s also one of the most fun experiences he’s ever had.

“It’s taking things I’m learning in the classroom and applying them outside as well,” Taylor said. “It’s a great experience and it’s definitely helping me with my career and a lot of other people on the team.

The car will race in the American Solar Challenge, a week-long cross-country race spanning over 1,700 miles next summer. Anyone who couldn’t make it to the car’s unveiling can catch the Illini Solar Car team driving it around Champaign-Urbana throughout the year on test drives.