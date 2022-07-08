CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in their 40-year history, the U of I Motorsport team won a national championship. The team competed at the Michigan International Speedway, where they took home six trophies.

They came in first place for all those awards, except for one. Illini motorsports sped their way into a historic win when they brought home first place in vehicle design, acceleration, endurance, and autocross. while they only took home second in cost, the countless hours spent on testing their designs paid off in a way they never could have imagined.

“Um, we definitely didn’t anticipate we’d do as well as we did. Um, I mean this was the best year in our teams’ history. So, it was, you know it was fantastic performance overall,” said Engine Lead, Paul Rubino.

Maverick Emerson, the graduated Aerodynamics Lead added, “Long nights have been put into this car just purely out of the love for it and i think that has been a great culture to have on the team. And, hopefully, it can carry into the future iterations of the team and have that constantly progress towards hopefully more success in the future.”

The team is already gearing up for their next competition.

That is expected to be in May of next year.