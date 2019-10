UNIVERISTY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s homecoming on the university campus, and that means there will be a new route for the Illini Homecoming Parade Friday.

The parade will start at the corner of 4th Street and Kirby Avenue. It will return at Pennsylvania for a block, and then continue north on 6th Street to Gregory Drive. The new route is due to construction projects.

This year’s Grand Marshal is former U of I President Stanley Ikenberry.