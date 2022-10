CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records.

According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013.

The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota Golden Gophers secured the team’s eligibility for a bowl game to be announced at a later date. The team’s current season record is 6-1.