CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Illini Hillel is responding to reports of anti-Semitic flyers placed across campus Sunday.

Executive Director Erez Cohen said dozens of students found bags with hateful messages Sunday. Some of those students are concerned for their safety.

He said it’s shocking, offensive and hurtful. Illini Hillel released a statement that says they’ll be working with the administration and police to address the issue.

Cohen encourages any concerned student to speak up.

“I think it’s important to know regardless of this intimidation tactic, our Jewish community is very strong and very welcoming,” Cohen said. “And if there’s anyone that is curious about what Jewish history is all about – what Jewish culture is all about – we would always welcome people at Hillel.”

Cohen said this shows how easy it is to spread hate and division. He hopes the campus community takes it as an opportunity to build peaceful relationships.