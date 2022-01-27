Illini Hillel hosts virtual tribute for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and Illini Hillel at the University of Illinois hosted a virtual tribute.

Members of the Champaign and Urbana communities came together to honor millions of holocaust victims. Mayors Deborah Feinen and Diane Marlin spoke about combating antisemitism.

Erez Cohen is the executive director of Illini Hillel. His grandparents survived the Holocaust. Cohen says today’s goal is to make sure the community continues learning about it.

“We are trying to send the message that by learning about this, people will know better how to react to situations of hate,” Cohen said. “And people will stay upstanders rather than be bystanders.”

A museum exhibit about art created in the Auschwitz concentration camp is set to open in April. It was supposed to have its first U.S. showing today.