CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illini Hillel Chapter is working to raise $10 million in endowment funding as part of its centennial celebration.

The celebration kicks off this week at a global assembly. Members from a majority of its 850 campuses from around the world are attending a conference in Dallas.

Hillel launched its celebratory month in November. Executive Director Erez Cohen says this funding will help plan for the future.

“This will help maintain the current costs that we have and will help us build well into the future as the campus population grows,” said Cohen. “We’re looking forward to being able to offer additional resources to our students in the future.”

Cohen says the international movement is taking off quickly across the country including at the U of I.