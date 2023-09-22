CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday will mark the very first time Illini football will host a tailgate recycling event with the “Zero Waste Tailgate.”

The event is part of the University of Illinois’ Don’t Waste initiative. There will be orange and blue-colored recycling boxes and a bright green dumpster to throw bottles and cans away. Helpers will be of assistance and can be identified by shirts reading, “Be Orange, Go Green.”

Green dumpsters will be placed on the east end of Lot 31 and South First Street. Boxes will be placed throughout Grange Grove and around the Illinois tent in Lot 31.