CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More states have introduced bills to allow college athletes to make money off their likeness.

Illinois’ version of the bill is expected to come up during veto session at the end of this month.

We spoke with some Illini fans tailgating at Memorial Stadium today.

Some said it is about time athletes were paid for everything they do for the university.

Others thought paying college athletes would ruin the integrity of college sports