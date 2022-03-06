CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – They’re celebrating on campus as fans storm the court at the State Farm Center. The Illini won their first Big Ten regular season title in 17 years Sunday.

Campus bars are packed with fans. After they stormed the court, hundreds of Illini fans celebrated this big win. It’s a moment many fans have waited nearly two decades for.

We caught up with several of them soaking it all in just after close win over Iowa. Here’s what they had to say:

“Da’Monte hit that last free throw and I knew we were good after that.”

“Starting five are looking great. I’m ready for March Madness; that’s all I got to say. It was a big dub. It was close to the end but we had faith in our boys so we’re really excited.”

“It was amazing. As soon as the game ended, the entire bar is cheering… I wish I could’ve been at the game.”

“I was very excited when Keegan Murray missed those couple free throws. In Legends it was pretty exciting… and once we hit our free throws at the end it was also super exciting… finally getting our free throws, finally.”

You can tell, the fans are elated. Now they’re hoping the Illini can ride this momentum through the month of March.

Needless to say, there are a lot of happy fans on campus tonight.