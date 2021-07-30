Illini fans excited Ayo Dosunmo gets drafted

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For the fist time in almost a decade the Illini had someone drafted into the NBA. Ayo Dosunmo was chosen by the Chicago Bulls.

It wasn’t in the first round that many orange and blue fans had hoped, but, staying in the Windy City with the Bulls is a match made in heaven. We spoke to some Illini fans today and they were elated with the choice.

“We’re lifetime Illini fans and this is very exciting to see one of our own finally make it into the NBA and here locally, staying in Illinois. Its great,” Amanda Parker, U of I alumna, said.

“He’s going to do awesome in Chicago. I think they can really build a team around him. He’s an awesome guard so he’s going to come in and dominate,” James Cole, Illini fan, said.

Fans say they are excited he is staying in the state.