CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Last year, Campus Ink gave Illini fans in Chicago a chance to create their own custom NIL apparel to support the team. This year, the pop-up store is in Champaign.

The Lab on East John St. will be having a March Madness sale as long as Illinois keeps winning. Fans can pick from a variety of colors, names, and numbers of their favorite student-athletes.

Marketing Director Lindsay Quick said customized clothing can be made in a matter of minutes. She also said the clothes being athlete-specific is what makes it great.

“All the stuff over there is stuff from your favorite athletes,” Quick said. “You can go buy something from Coleman Hawkins, or Matthew Mayer. Any of those guys you can go buy stuff from and support your favorite player. That’s really what Campus Ink is all about, the players.”

Fans can customize the apparel of their favorite men and women athletes. Men and women players also earn a flat rate per item sold.