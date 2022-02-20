CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illini E-Sports held their first make-a-thon this week. The event started on Thursday and ended earlier today. The goal of the event was to have different teams of people come together and make something for video gaming. Projects had to be either educational or help serve a purpose in being inclusive in the gaming community. Club president A.J. Taylor says the make-a-thon is a good place for people to collaborate when they might otherwise not.

“One of our groups, for example, had taken somebody that was from the business but there was also two computer science people and a graphic designer all came together to create a really cool project that might not have been done if they didn’t all kind of pitch it per-say,” said Taylor.

The Make-a-thon is something that Illini E-Sports is working to make an annual thing,

As they try and expand the knowledge of e-sports.