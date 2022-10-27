CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Amid rising concerns of antisemitism across the nation, Illini Chabad is holding an event to address emerging issues Thursday night.

In recent weeks, the conversation around antisemitism has escalated in response to Ye widely condemned for saying antisemitic comments and posts. Several companies have cut ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West as a result.

Adding to the weight of the situation, today marks the four-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Anti-Defamation League is remembering the 11 people whose lives were lost.

There are signs that tensions are growing over the past for yours, the Associate Press has reported that the Anti-Defamation League recorded 2,717 incidents of harassment, vandalism or violence targeting Jews in 2021 — the highest annual total since it began tracking these incidents in 1979.

In the wake of these events, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl appeared on “CBS Mornings” to explain the roots of antisemitism, common misconceptions and the dangers of ignoring it.

More locally, Rabbi Dovid and Goldie Tiechtel will be hosting an “Outsmarting Antisemitism” event at the U of I Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Living tonight at 6 p.m.

Jewish-Israeli rights activist Rudy Rochman is scheduled to give a speech on various topics, including antisemitism and sticking to your Jewish identity.

Illini Chabad, Illinois Students Supporting Israel and other partners are sponsoring the event.

