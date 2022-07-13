CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini Chabad traveled to the Chicagoland area to show their support following the deadly shooting in Highland Park.

The group attended a vigil held by the community and then hosted a smaller one.

Senior Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel spoke on the journey of forgiveness and grief.

“When things like this happen, people say, ‘Hey, this is really crazy.” And I was actually surprised but I was happy to see it,” Tiechtel said. “Many people telling me, ‘You know, Rabbi, when this happens here, it makes me think so it happens all over Chicago. How are kids living with this everywhere? It’s not normal.’ It’s not normal.”

The Rabbi encourages people to continue to check on one another in light of these events.