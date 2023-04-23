CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Each year, there are fewer and fewer living Holocaust survivors, and to honor them, the Illini Chabad launched an exhibit called “Stories That Lived.”

Eight students were connected with a survivor which they met weekly and learned about their story.

At the end of the semester, the students put together different projects to tell the survivor’s stories.

One student with Illini Chabad, Ellie Scott, has a great-aunt named Lillian who escaped Auschwitz. Now Scott hopes to combat anti-semitism by sharing the harsh realities of survivors.

“There have been anti-Jewish attacks in the community as well, and obviously not everybody is Jewish here, we go to a pretty diverse school, which I love, but spreading the word to everyone and educating people about these Holocaust survivor’s stories so they can tell others so we can stop the hate as it is happening,” said Scott.

Scott said they are spreading the message about the anti-Semitic acts and words and all of the hate in the world happening nowadays.

“As a child, I was kind of blinded from the hate that goes on,” said Scott. “I was really protected from it. I was lucky to grow up in an area where there wasn’t really any anti-Semintic anything, and then I got to college, and I saw that there were people who didn’t like Jewish people who hated other people as well, so I knew I needed to take action somehow.”

Four other universities across the country are hosting a similar exhibit, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Michigan, Vanderbilt, and Washington University. They plan to make it even better next year.

More information about the exhibit and Illini Chabad can be found here.