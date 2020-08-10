Illini Chabad buys former fraternity house

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the U of I has purchased former Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house and will start moving in as renovation works begin.

It will be located at 209 E. Armory Avenue. Being just a short distance for dorms, Greek life, and the quad; the new center will have 27,000 square-feet.

It is located near Washington (Frat) Park and will feature private meeting and study rooms, social areas, a huge dining room that opens up to a large deck overlooking Second Street, approved certified housing and so much more.

The new property is zoned for all Chabad activities and will have a permanent dedicated sanctuary space, being one of its kind on campus.

Young Jews come to our community from all around the state, nation, and entire world, to begin their adult life, and we are proud to offer them a rock upon which to build their Jewish traditions. With this purchase, we are making a strong statement, that we are staying, holding our ground, building our community, educating our community, and keeping our community safe,” says a representative from the Illini Chabad.

The organization is also launching a fund-raising campaign to help cover the $7.1 million cost of the building purchase and renovation plans.

The cost of the building was $5.5 million, and of the total needed for that and the renovation, $3.9 million has already been raised in pledg es.

Through a crowdfunding campaign, all donations up to $400,000 raised in the next 72 hours will be matched by a group of matching donors.

Watch the renders of the new place below: