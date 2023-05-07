CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Thousands packed the stands as Illini Baseball took the field Saturday afternoon. But, they were there for more than just cheering on the athletes. Many were there to honor first responders, active military members and veterans.

Jim Jesso isn’t only a baseball fan but also played on the team as an Illinois student. But that’s only part of his journey. In 1968, he enlisted in the Vietnam War. On Saturday, those two parts of his life combined.

America’s past time, and honoring those who’ve put their lives on the line. It’s why people packed Illinois Field in Champaign.

Jesso said he went through basic training and officer training before his 45 days in Vietnam.

“In a scrummage, I got wounded in my right leg and ended up 23 months in the hospital,” he added.

But years later, he’s thankful to be doing okay and still watching the sport he’s passionate about.

“There’s no clock in baseball; until that last out is made you have a chance and it’s enjoyable,” Jesso explained.

That’s only one reason he was set to spend his Saturday at the diamond. He was one of the veterans taking part in Honor and Serve Day.

“It really means a lot because I think a lot of people don’t understand the sacrifices that most military, whatever branch you’re in, whether you’re in a war zone or not, that your life is interrupted for 2-4 years and there are sacrifices,” Jesso said. “Hopefully you can make up for it later on.”

He’s also a part of the team’s boosters, the Dugout Club. That group helped organized a jersey auction at the game benefitting Peacemaker Project 703.

“For Chris to continue to be recognized in this way is very heartwarming,” Amber Oberheim said.

She helped form the foundation after her husband, Chris, was shot and killed while on duty with the Champaign Police Department.

“He loves the game of baseball. We ended up having four daughters and so that transitioned over into softball,” Oberheim added.

She said he loved the strategy and played himself. Then, he coached his daughters for 13 years. That love of the game made the day even sweeter for her.

“Being back out at a field and just watching a game is definitely something I did a lot with our girls and Chris and so it’s great to be back out here,” she said.

And Jesso is happy her family is being supported too.

“It just gives me goosebumps to think of what that family has gone through and people here are supporting them today,” Jesso said.

Oberheim and her daughters honored some of the Illinois Baseball coaches with Challenge Coins. It’s a uniquely designed momentum that represents an organization. Chris’s coin reflects his love of baseball.

If you want to learn more about the Peacemaker Project 703 group, visit their website.