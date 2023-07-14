CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois athletics department is rolling out a new service for season ticket holders.

The department is introducing a new customer-focused service team. They said each season ticket holder will get their own service agent.

The agents can help people with almost anything revolving around game days like getting new seats, making donations or finding what gate to enter at Memorial Stadium.

Season ticket holder Jonathon Curtis said he can appreciate getting help with a personal touch.

“It’d be nice to reach out to someone and see if maybe there’s options for like a slight upgrade,” Curtis said. “I was hoping to get a parking lot next to my parents, who are also ticket holders, to help with the three kids and the tailgating and all the stuff that comes with it. So if there was someone that I could call.”

The service applies to season ticket holders of football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, as well as I-Fund donors.

Illinois Athletics will be letting ticket holders know about the new perk over the next month. They also hope to reach out to new prospective season ticket holders.