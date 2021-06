CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini 4000 Bike America Team is fighting cancer on two wheels.

They are riding bikes from New York City to the Golden Gate Bridge to raise money. This year’s UIUC team members have raised over $40,000 for research.

They got to the U of I on Tuesday and left Thursday morning to continue their cross-country journey. They hope to finish on August 7.