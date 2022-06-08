CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Bicyclists with the non-profit, Illini 4000, are about two weeks into their three month cross country journey. The group is raising money for cancer research projects around the United States.

Matthew Hawthorne is a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign student. This is his first time riding with the group, but he said that it has already been the most amazing experience of his life.

The cause is close to Hawthorne’s heart. His grandmother passed away from leukemia before he was born.

The organization started riding in New York on May 22. They ride about 8-12 hours each day on country roads and trails. Their trek included a stop in Champaign-Urbana.

“We’re rolling through towns that we’ve never been to before. And those new experiences are very cool, but it feels like home here. It’s very nice and refreshing,” Hawthorne said.

Some of the money raised will make a large impact in Central Illinois, especially at the Illinois Cancer Center. Paul Hergenrother is the center’s deputy director.

“The support of the cancer enterprise on this campus is really critical. So much has been affected by the pandemic in terms of diagnoses and treatment. So, anytime we get money from places like this, that we can directly get to our cancer researchers, it’s really special,” he said.

Some of the researchers at the Illinois Cancer Research Center are also biking on the 4,000 mile trip!

The Illinois Cancer Center will use the donations for therapeutics, imaging and new diagnostics. Researchers are studying many different aspects of cancer, especially breast cancer, pancreatic cancer and some tumors.