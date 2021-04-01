Illini 100 gives people a sense of normalcy

Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA) —

“Here to enjoy ourselves and have a good time,” Robert King, who is attending the Illini 100 race, said.

We’re not entirely back to normal yet, but fans are excited for a taste of normalcy this weekend. Hundreds of people came to watch racing in Farmer City, getting ready for racing for the Illini 100. Its the raceway’s first big event since the pandemic started.

“We’re expecting a good turnout because everybody’s ready to get out. We’re outdoors. Its a little chilly today, but its going to be a nice weekend and ready to get back to somewhat normalcy,” Lance Spieker, VP of Farmer City Fair Association and Co-chair of Raceway Committee, said.

Hundreds of fans came from all over the country to watch the Illini 100.

“I enjoy it. I’m with good friends. You meet a lot of nice people at these race tracks,” Sonny King, attending the race, said.

The race has been going on for 13 years, but Covid put a stop to the tradition. After the race was canceled last year, people say they’re just excited to be back.

“I can’t really tell you how happy I am. Just to be out here, and watch this racing,” Robert King, attending the race, said.

“We’re all bunch of just race fans. We travel around this area to all the big races,” Charlie Crego, attending the race, said.

The races start this weekend and organizers say they plan to take temperatures at the door. Masks and social distancing are encouraged and mandatory when getting concessions, but they say even with all of that, its nice to have a sense of normalcy.

“This is really the first get out and start of the season,” Spieker said.

For some die hard racing fans, they’re excited to hang out with one another, but also that the Illini 100 is back.

“Its good to get out of the house and go somewhere besides sitting in the house, you know, and sitting at home. And get out here, and like I said, this is what we love. Camping and racing, and just enjoying,” Crego said.

The group of men say they have not missed an Illini 100 race yet.

Today was just practice for the drivers, but tomorrow the front gate opens at 1:00 p.m. for the race. Saturday the front gate will open at 12:30 p.m. For more information, click the link below.

https://www.farmercityracing.com/