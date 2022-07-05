HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–An abandoned plant in Hoopeston was destroyed by the remains of illegal fireworks said Fire Chief Joel Bird.

Chief Bird said the remains from illegal fireworks shot nearby led to a massive fire Sunday evening at the old Joan of Arc canning plant located by the railroad tracks near Thompson Street.

The fire call began at 10:30pm July 3rd, and around a dozen different departments assisted on the scene until 3am on July 4th. No firefighters were hurt.

Chief Bird said, “The recent extremely dry conditions made the abandoned structure susceptible, and that the structure should now most likely be torn down.” Adding, “a dollar value could not be given on the damage, as the abandoned plant did not have a significant value as it stood prior to the fire.”

Chief Bird said, “The remaining structure is quite dangerous and all should stay away from it.”

It is confirmed the fire cause is from illegal leftover fireworks.