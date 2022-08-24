SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Mike Frerichs, Illinois’ state treasurer, has been elected to lead a nationwide organization.

Frerichs was elected unanimously to be president of the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers, and Treasurers at their conference in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday.

NASACT is a national bipartisan organization of state officials tasked with managing the financial operations of the state.

“It’s such an honor that my peers chose me to lead this bipartisan organization that works to solve the challenges of government,” Frerichs said. “Making sure state governments work for the people is not a Republican or Democratic issue, and I’m especially proud that colleagues across the aisle supported my election as NASACT president.”

Frerichs had previously served as the NASACT treasurer. He was awarded the NASACT president’s award in 2015.