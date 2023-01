SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Supreme Court has announced they will hold arguments remotely on January 18th.

The Illinois Supreme Court will meet over Zoom on Wednesday because multiple court support staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on two cases: MB Financial Bank v. Brophy and Walton v. Roosevelt University.

You can tune into the Supreme Court’s livestream here. Arguments start at 9 a.m.