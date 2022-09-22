SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled against two legislators seeking adjustments to their pay.

While in the legislature, Mike Noland and James Clayborne voted in favor of several bills to reduce their salary. In 2017, Noland and Clayborne sued the state as they viewed those laws were actually in violation of the Illinois constitution.

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the legislators could not sue the state.

In an opinion written by Justice P. Scott Neville, he cited the ‘Laches’ doctrine as a reason ruling in favor for the state. This means too much time has passed for Noland and Claybourne.

“We conclude that under the facts here, where plaintiffs, former legislators, agreed to, acquiesced in, and voted for the Salary Reduction Laws, plaintiffs cannot now be allowed to challenge the reductions in their salaries during their previous terms in office,” Neville wrote.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza (D) said the ruling saved taxpayers money.

“Today’s ruling is a victory for taxpayers, who could have been on the hook for $10 million or more had these former legislators prevailed,” Comptroller Mendoza said.