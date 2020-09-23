IL Supreme Court rescinds law license of area assistant state’s attorney

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Vermilion County assistant state’s attorney has formally had his law license revoked by the Illinois Supreme Court.

Aadam Alikhan was licensed to practice law in 2007. While on the job in Vermilion County, Alikhan purchased and used cocaine — all while prosecuting felony cases that involved the possession and sale of controlled substances, according to a case summary sent by the Court.

It’s not the first time his actions have garnered scrutiny, either: In 2018, the Illinois Attorney General’s office began investigating Alikhan for potential obstruction of justice and official misconduct. He was subsequently let go from his position in Vermilion County.

Alikhan’s license has been suspended until further notice. We talked to a man who was arrested while Alikhan was working there. David Lewis was arrested in 2017 for drug possession. He is suing Alikhan because he feels he was wrongly accused.

“That’s all I’m asking for is justice. I’m asking for the truth to be brought to light you know and anybody that can help me with that, I’d appreciate it and they can help others. I think all of these cases should go under review, mandatory,” Lewis explained.

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says they did review his cases. Her office made sure all of the “proper procedures and laws were followed.” However, Lewis feels the review should be done be someone outside their office.