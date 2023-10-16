ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said they are actively working to deal with potential threats of violence and hate crimes related to the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The public is asked to stay vigilant of hate crime activity and potential terrorism.

“Everyone in Illinois — both law enforcement and community members alike — must remain on guard against both terrorism and hate crimes during this period of volatility,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “If you see something, say something, before it’s too late.”

The announcement comes in the wake of the brutal stabbing of a 6-year-old in Plainfield, in which the suspect is now facing hate crime charges. The ISP said they are constantly communicating with both local and national law enforcement groups to stay prepared for similarly severe situations. They said they are ready to act quickly if needed.

Authorities are also reaching out to Muslim and Jewish communities in Illinois in an effort to support religious leaders affected by the current threat environment.

While there are currently no credible mass threats in Illinois, the ISP urges the public to report suspicious behavior to their local law enforcement, or to call 911 if the situation is severe.