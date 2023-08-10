SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair opened in Springfield Thursday morning, but amusement rides did not open to fairgoers along with the grounds.

The Illinois Departments of Agriculture and Labor announced that the rides are unable to operate because safety inspections were not performed on Wednesday. Rainy weather resulted in the inspections being delayed.

IDOL ride inspectors will be performing those inspections on Thursday. Officials said they hope to have the rides open at 3 p.m.