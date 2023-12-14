SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois NAACP President Teresa Haley has responded after a video of her saying racist comments at a meeting leaked.

Former NAACP DuPage County President Patrick Watson leaked the video Tuesday where Haley calls migrants bused to the city of Chicago ‘rapists’ and ‘savages’.

“We’re seeing families on the street and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, we’re not used to seeing families on the streets,’ but Black people have been on the streets forever and ever,” Haley said in the leaked video. “And nobody cares, because they say that we’re drug addicts, we got mental health issues. But these immigrants have come over here. They’ve been raping people. They’ve been breaking into homes. They’re like savages as well. They don’t speak the language and they look at us like we were crazy.”

“First and foremost, I express my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or

offended by my comments. I love and value all members of our communities—including

immigrants. I have worked tirelessly to advocate for the underserved and the voiceless. I remain focused on denouncing injustices, racism, and discrimination. I am empathetic to the plight of all people, and I proudly serve as a beacon of hope to the hopeless. I embrace the mission of the NAACP, which is to “Achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.” Teresa Haley

She also said Watson faced a “Vote Of No Confidence” by Branch members in November. After releasing the video, Watson called for Haley to resign, and resigned from the organization himself, saying he “can’t be a part of an organization” with someone with point of view like Haley.