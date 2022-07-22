SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois’ second in command was selected to lead a national organization.

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton was voted by a bipartisan group of lieutenant governors to chair the National Lieutenant Governor’s Association at the association’s convention on Friday. Her term starts immediately and ends August 2023.

Stratton is the first Black woman to command the NLGA.

“I look forward to taking on this role and fulfilling my duties so that we, the proud members of the NLGA, can all serve our residents and make even greater impacts as leaders,” Stratton said.

The NLGA is a non-partisan organization of elected officials that are first in line of succession to strengthen cooperation and help them find ways to lead in their home state.

“Lt. Governor Stratton’s selection reflects the faith that her colleagues nationwide have in her ability to lead this vital group,” NLGA Director Julia Brossart said.

Stratton is also the second chair from Illinois; the inaugural chair, Lt. Governor Sam Shapiro, led the association from 1962-1963.